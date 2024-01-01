Smartphones
Under
Rs. 25,000
Infinix Zero 30 5G
It offers a 6.78-inch display, a 50MP front and 108MP + 13MP rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, and powered by a 5000mAh battery.
Poco F5 5G
It features a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 16MP front and 64MP + 8MP rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Realme 11 Pro
It offers 6.70-inch display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, 100MP + 2MP main rear and 16MP front cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
It boasts a 6.55-inch display, Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32MP front and 50MP + 13MP rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 40
It features a 6.50-inch display, Dimensity 8020 SoC, 32MP front and 50MP + 13MP rear cameras, and battery capacity of 4500mAh.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G
It offers a 6.78-inch display, a 16MP front and 64MP + 2MP rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G
Z7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch display, Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.