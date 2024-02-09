Best Smartphones
Under
Rs. 40,000
OnePlus 12R
It boasts 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5500mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
This one offers a 6.74-inch display, Dimensity 8200 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, 32MP front camera, and a 4600mAh battery.
Vivo V29 Pro
V29 Pro features a 120Hz display, 4nm Dimensity 8200 SoC, 50MP front & 50MP main rear camera, and a 4600mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
It offers a 6.74-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 778G chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and a 4600mAh battery.
Nothing Phone 2
Phone 2 features a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 32MP front & 50MP dual rear cameras, and 4700mAh battery.
OnePlus 11R 5G
It features a 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 16MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G
This smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.