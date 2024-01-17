Best
Smartphones
Under Rs. 60,000
iQOO 12
iQoo 12 features a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 16MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
It offers a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 32MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 4700mAh battery.
Tecno Phantom V Flip
This foldable phone comes with a 6.90-inch display, Dimensity 8050 SoC, 64MP dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery.
OnePlus 11 5G
It features a 6.70-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
It boasts a 6.40-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 10MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and 4500mAh battery.