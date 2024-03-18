The TRAI announced changes to its mobile number portability (MNP) rules last week.
After a SIM swap, the associated mobile number can't be ported for seven days.
An additional criterion for rejecting Unique Porting Code (UPC) allocation requests has been introduced.
This code is essential for transferring mobile numbers between operators.
TRAI specifies that the UPC should not be allocated if requested within 7 days of SIM swap.
Users can switch their service provider without having to change their mobile number through the MNP facility.
They can initiate the porting process by sending an SMS in the format PORT< ten-digit mobile number> to 1900.
New regulations, effective from July 1, aim to curb SIM swap fraud in the country.
