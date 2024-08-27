Vivo T3 Pro 5G
Launced in India

Vivo T3 Pro 5G was launched in India featuring  in-display optical fingerprint sensor and IP64-rated build.

It sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness.

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

It features a dual rear camera with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Vivo T3 Pro 5G with support for 80W wired fast charging. 

Vivo T3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999.

