Vivo T3x 5G is launched in India

Vivo has just introduced its newest budget-friendly smartphone Vivo T3x 5G, to the Indian market.
Vivo T3x 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.
The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 24th via Flipkart, vivo.com, and offline retailers.
The T3x 5G features a large 6.72-inch FHD+ (2408×1080) LCD display.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4nm process.
Vivo T3x 5G sports a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
Smartphone is runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
The T3x 5G packs a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone also supports 44W fast charging.
