Vivo V29e Smartphone Gets Price Cut In India

Vivo V29e price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. Phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
It has a dual rear camera unit, led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
After the Rs1000 price cut, Vivo V29e is now priced at Rs. 25,999 ( 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
The handset is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red shades. The new price tag is showing up on Vivo e-store and Flipkart as well.
Flipkart is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases made using select bank cards. The EMI option starts at Rs. 4,334 per month.
Vivo V29e runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display.
The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.
