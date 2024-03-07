Vivo V30 Series
Launched
In India

Image: Vivo V30 Pro

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were launched with many similar features, but they exhibit some major differences.

Image: Vivo V30 Pro

Both the phones come with 50-megapixel front cameras and 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED displays.

Image: Vivo V30 Series

Both feature a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and ship with an Android 14-based UI.

Image: Vivo V30

The base V30 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model sports a Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Image: Vivo V30 Series

The V30 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor With OIS support and a second 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Image: Vivo V30

Vivo V30 Pro shares the same camera specs but also includes an additional 50MP portrait camera.

Image: Vivo V30 Pro

V30 Pro starts in India at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 46,999.

Image: Vivo V30 Pro

The base Vivo V30 is available in three configurations starting at Rs. 33,999 and going up to Rs. 37,999.

Image: Vivo V30 

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Vivo V30 Pro
Click Here