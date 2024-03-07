The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were launched with many similar features, but they exhibit some major differences.
Both the phones come with 50-megapixel front cameras and 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED displays.
Both feature a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and ship with an Android 14-based UI.
The base V30 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model sports a Dimensity 8200 chipset.
The V30 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor With OIS support and a second 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
Vivo V30 Pro shares the same camera specs but also includes an additional 50MP portrait camera.
V30 Pro starts in India at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 46,999.
The base Vivo V30 is available in three configurations starting at Rs. 33,999 and going up to Rs. 37,999.
For more Tech News
click on the link below