Vivo V30e has been launched in India featuring IP64-rated build Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.
The features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness.
It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.
The Vivo V30e has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS support.
On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
Vivo V30e is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.
The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option.
For more Tech News
click on the link below