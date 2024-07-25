Vivo V40 SE 4G has been launched, featuring an IP54 rating and an optical fingerprint sensor.
The Vivo V40 SE 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The handset is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
Vivo V40 SE 4G carries a 50MP dual rear camera unit which also includes a 2MP secondary sensor.
The Vivo V40 SE 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
The phone starts in the Czech Republic at CKZ 4,999 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the 8GB + 128GB option.
While the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CKZ 5,999 (roughly Rs. 21,400).
