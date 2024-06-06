Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in India as the first foldable smartphone from Vivo.
It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support.
It boasts a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
It features a Carbon fibre hinge that is claimed to withstand 100 folds a day for over 12 years.
X Fold 3 Pro has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS support.
Setup includes a 64MP telephoto sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP selfie cameras on both the cover and main screens.
The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro houses a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
In India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
