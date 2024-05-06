Vivo Y18,
Y18e Launched in India

Image: Vivo

The Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e have made their debut in India and are now up for grabs through Vivo's online store.

Image: Vivo

The Vivo Y18 offers two options in terms of RAM and storage: 4GB + 64GB storage priced at Rs. 8,999, and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 9,999.

Image: Vivo

The Vivo Y18e is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 7,999.

Image: Vivo

Both the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density.

Image: Vivo

Both handsets feature octa-core MediaTek Helio chipsets and boast 5,000mAh batteries with support for wired fast charging.

Image: Vivo

Both phones sport dual rear cameras and a waterdrop notch, running on an Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box.

Image: Vivo

Vivo Y18 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor and features an 8-megapixel sensor in the front. 

Image: Vivo

The Vivo Y18e, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary unit. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Image: Vivo

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Vivo
Click Here