The Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e have made their debut in India and are now up for grabs through Vivo's online store.
The Vivo Y18 offers two options in terms of RAM and storage: 4GB + 64GB storage priced at Rs. 8,999, and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 9,999.
The Vivo Y18e is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 7,999.
Both the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density.
Both handsets feature octa-core MediaTek Helio chipsets and boast 5,000mAh batteries with support for wired fast charging.
Both phones sport dual rear cameras and a waterdrop notch, running on an Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box.
Vivo Y18 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor and features an 8-megapixel sensor in the front.
The Vivo Y18e, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary unit. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
