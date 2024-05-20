The Vivo Y200 GT was launched in China and runs on OriginOS 4 out of the box.
It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The Y200 GT packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor.
At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.
The Vivo Y200 GT is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
Price of Vivo Y200 GT starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB+128GB version.
The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,799, CNY 1,999, and CNY 2,299, respectively.
