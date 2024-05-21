Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launched in India

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has finally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the sole 8GB Ram + 128GB Storage variant.
The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores across the country.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is offered in two colour options - Silk Black and Silk Green.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup featuring with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
For selfie or video calling there is an 16-megapixel camera sensor.
