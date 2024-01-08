Vivo Y28 5G has been launched in India with a 90Hz 6.56-inch HD+ screen supporting 840 nits of peak brightness.
The Vivo Y28 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
It packs a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens.
For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y28 5G comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.
The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.
Y28 5G is available in three variants, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The starting price is Rs. 13,999.
Offered in Crystal Purple and Glitter Aqua color options, the Y28 5G is available across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and major retail stores.
