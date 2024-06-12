Xiaomi 14 Civi
VS
Vivo V30 Pro
Xiaomi 14 Civi Display
It features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support.
Vivo V30 Pro Display
The phone feature a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness.
Chipsets
The Xiaomi phone is equipped with the SD 8s Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo phone comes with the Dimensity 8200 SoC.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rear Cameras
It has a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP setup co-engineered by Leica. Main sensor supports OIS with 25mm equivalent focal length.
Vivo V30 Pro Rear Cameras
The V30 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (OIS) + 50MP + 50MP setup and also features an Aura Light flash unit.
Front Cameras
Xiaomi 14 Civi has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras, while Vivo V30 Pro has a 50-megapixel front shooter.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Battery
The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.
Vivo V30 Pro Battery
Vivo has packed 5,000mAh battery on V30 Pro with 80W wired fast charging support.
Dimensions
Both phones have a thickness of 7.4 mm. The Xiaomi phone weighs 177 grams, while the V30 Pro weighs 188 grams.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Price
The 14 Civi has two variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, with a starting price of Rs. 42,999.
Vivo V30 Pro Price
Vivo V30 Pro also carries the same configurations with a starting price of Rs. 41,999.