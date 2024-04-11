Xiaomi 14 Ultra Sale started in India

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has just arrived in India and is now available for purchase in the country.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India and can be bought through Flipkart, xiaomi india website, and certain retail outlets.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display.

Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset  with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The phone carries a 5,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging support.

It is equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is now available for purchase in India in two colour options - Black and White, both of which come in vegan leather finishes.

For security there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

