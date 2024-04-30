Xiaomi
power bank With integrated cable

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduces a 20,000mAh power bank equipped with an integrated cable, enhancing convenience.

Delivering up to 33W output during charging, it facilitates rapid power transfer, while also supporting 30W two-way fast charging.

The built-in USB-C cable simplifies charging, eliminating the need for additional cables.

Featuring USB-C and USB-A ports, it enables simultaneous charging of up to three devices, enhancing versatility.

Meeting aviation safety standards, it ensures secure air travel compatibility.

With dimensions of 154.5 x 73.9 x 27.8mm and weighing 475g, it balances portability with capacity.

Available in light coffee and deep space blue, it offers color options to suit different preferences.

Priced at 159 yuan (approximately 1,800 INR), it provides affordability without compromising functionality.

