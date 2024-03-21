Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in China in four standard, and three additional limited-edition custom shades.
The phone sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness level.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.
The Leica-backed triple rear camera on the Civi 4 Pro includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support.
The phone has two 32-megapixel sensors. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base variant.
