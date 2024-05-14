Xiaomi 
Electric Scooter 4 Pro (2nd Gen)

Xiaomi has introduced its latest e-scooter model tailored for the European market.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro (2nd Gen) was originally launched in China in March 2024.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro (2nd Gen) boasts a more robust electric motor and an extended range. 

The scooter operates with a 1,000W peak power and a maximum speed capped at 25km/h.

It offers three distinct modes, leveraging a 468Wh battery that delivers the range of 60km.

 A centrally positioned display on the handlebars offers real-time insights into speed and battery status. 

Equipped with 10-inch wide tires, automatic lighting, and indicators, it focuses on both safety and comfort. 

In Germany and the UK, Xiaomi's electric scooter is launched at €549.99 and £449.99, respectively.

