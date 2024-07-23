Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
VS
Samsung Galaxy
Z Fold 6
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
Xiaomi recently launched the MIX Fold 4 in China. Let's take a look at how it differs from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
MIX Fold 4 Display
It features a 7.98-inch primary 2K AMOLED inner display, and a 6.56-inch AMOLED outer screen.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display
The phone features a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED 2X outer display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED 2X inner display.
Chipsets
Both feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but the Z Fold 6 has a custom version specifically for Galaxy.
MIX Fold 4 Cameras
It features a Leica-branded 50MP + 50MP + 10MP rear setup with a Summilux lens and a 20MP front camera.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Cameras
It sports a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP rear setup. It also has a 10MP camera on the cover display and a 4MP shooter under the inner screen.
MIX Fold 4 Battery
It houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Battery
It has a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
MIX Fold 4 Pricing
It starts at CNY 8,999 (approx. Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB+256GB model. The 16GB+512GB version is CNY 9,999, and the 16GB+1TB variant is CNY 10,999.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pricing
The phone starts at Rs. 1,64,999 in India for the 12GB RAM, 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively.