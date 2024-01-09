Xiaomi Camera Series
11 Million Units Sold

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Smart Camera Series has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 11 million units in total sales.

Image: Xiaomi

The sales data encompasses both online and offline channels, spanning across various platforms.

Image: Xiaomi

The camera lineup includes popular models such as the Smart Camera PTZ Edition SE+ and the Smart Camera 2 AI Enhanced Edition.

Image: Xiaomi

Prices for these models range from 129 CNY (approximately Rs. 1,500) to 399 CNY (approximately Rs. 4,700).

Image: Xiaomi

The latest addition to the series is the Xiaomi Smart Camera 3 Pro, which made its debut in September 2023.

Image: Xiaomi

Notable features of the this camera include an infrared fill light, support for humanoid detection, and advanced AI face recognition.

Image: Xiaomi

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Xiaomi
Click Here