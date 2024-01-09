Xiaomi's Smart Camera Series has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 11 million units in total sales.
The sales data encompasses both online and offline channels, spanning across various platforms.
The camera lineup includes popular models such as the Smart Camera PTZ Edition SE+ and the Smart Camera 2 AI Enhanced Edition.
Prices for these models range from 129 CNY (approximately Rs. 1,500) to 399 CNY (approximately Rs. 4,700).
The latest addition to the series is the Xiaomi Smart Camera 3 Pro, which made its debut in September 2023.
Notable features of the this camera include an infrared fill light, support for humanoid detection, and advanced AI face recognition.
