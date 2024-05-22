Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV lineup A Series 2024 Edition in India.
Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 comes in three display sizes, namely 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch.
Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 32-inch variant Price Rs 12,999, while the 40-inch and 43-inch option costs Rs 22,999 and 24,999.
The 32-inch variants are equipped with a Cortex A35, while the 40-inch and 43-inch variants are boast with a quad core Cortex A55 processor.
In this lineup you get upto 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of Storage. It also comes with OK Google and Chromecast built-in.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI, WiFi, USB 2.0, and Ethernet in this series.
Xiaomi Smart TV A Series 2024 Edition is available for purchase on the brand's official website along with Amazon India.
