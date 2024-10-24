Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live in India ahead of the festive season.
It ends on October 29, giving buyers only a week to buy all the products they desire.
Here are the top 5 deals on popular smartphones you shouldn't miss:
1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - It has a list price of Rs. 1,49,999 but can be bought for Rs. 74,999.
2. OnePlus 12R - It usually retails for Rs. 42,999 but is available for Rs. 34,999 during the Amazon sale.
3. iPhone 13 - iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs. 42,999 against its list price of Rs. 59,900.
4. Xiaomi 14 - Its price has gone down from Rs. 74,999 to as low as Rs. 47,999 during Amazon Diwali sale.
5. Honor 200 Pro - With a list price of Rs. 59,999, the Honor 200 Pro is available for Rs. 44,998.