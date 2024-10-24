Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. The e-commerce giant has rolled out offers on a vast range of consumer-grade items across categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. Although the sale kicked off nearly a month ago, a special Diwali-themed campaign brings even more lucrative deals, enabling buyers to take advantage of discounts, bank benefits and exchange bonuses. However, it ends on October 29, giving buyers only a week to buy all the products they desire.

If you have been hunting for good offers on a smartphone, we have compiled a list of the best deals on popular smartphones you shouldn't miss during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. The handset's 12GB+256GB variant has a list price of Rs. 1,49,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 74,999. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,000 on transactions carried out via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC cards. There are bumper rewards to be unlocked worth Rs. 10,000. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount at the time of the transaction can also leverage no-cost EMI options offered by Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Best Deals on Popular Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.