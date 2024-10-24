Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Popular Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon says there are bumper rewards to be unlocked worth Rs. 10,000 during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 14:21 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Popular Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is one of the bestselling smartphones during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at a discounted price on Amazon
  • The sale brings price cuts, bank offers and exchange deals
  • Instant discounts of up to Rs. 9,000 on cards are also available
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. The e-commerce giant has rolled out offers on a vast range of consumer-grade items across categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. Although the sale kicked off nearly a month ago, a special Diwali-themed campaign brings even more lucrative deals, enabling buyers to take advantage of discounts, bank benefits and exchange bonuses. However, it ends on October 29, giving buyers only a week to buy all the products they desire.

If you have been hunting for good offers on a smartphone, we have compiled a list of the best deals on popular smartphones you shouldn't miss during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. The handset's 12GB+256GB variant has a list price of Rs. 1,49,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 74,999. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,000 on transactions carried out via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC cards. There are bumper rewards to be unlocked worth Rs. 10,000. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount at the time of the transaction can also leverage no-cost EMI options offered by Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 74,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 12R 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,248 Buy Now
iQOO Z9x 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Tecno Phantom X2 5G Rs. 59,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Tecno Phantom X2

Tecno Phantom X2

Read detailed Tecno Phantom X2 review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 12
