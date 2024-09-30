Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is live for all users in India.
During the sale, customers can find great deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000.
Here are the top 5 deals to consider if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone:
1. OnePlus 11R 5G: This smartphone can be purchased for just Rs. 26,999 against its list price of Rs. 39,999.
2. Honor 200: Honor 200's list price is Rs. 39,999 but is currently available for Rs. 25,999 on Amazon.
3. Realme GT 6T: This smartphone is selling for as low as Rs. 25,249. Its MRP is Rs. 33,999.
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung's smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 25,749 against its list price of Rs. 74,999.
5. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: iQOO Z9s Pro has a list price of Rs. 29,999 but is currently selling for Rs. 21,999 on Amazon.