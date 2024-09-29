Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its third day. It commenced on September 26 exclusively for Prime members and a day later for all users in India. The sale brings lucrative deals and other offers on a wide range of consumer-grade items across categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. After curating top offers on iPhones and smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Suppose you have been scouring deals for a good smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket. In that case, you may be able to take advantage of discounts, exchange offers, and other benefits on smartphones for under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale.

Handsets from top brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, Honor, and Realme are currently being sold at considerably lower prices. A notable deal is live on the OnePlus 11R. With a launch price of Rs. 39,999, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale, inclusive of all the offers. In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Those not looking to make the full payment at the time of purchase can also leverage easy and flexible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions.

Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.