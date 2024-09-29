Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Technology News
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Buyers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit cards during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 12:30 IST
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 11R (pictured above) can be purchased for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale

  • Amazon Great Indian 2024 brings discounted prices on smartphones
  • Deals are live on OnePlus 11R, Honor 200 and other handsets
  • SBI debit/credit card holders can avail of additional discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its third day. It commenced on September 26 exclusively for Prime members and a day later for all users in India. The sale brings lucrative deals and other offers on a wide range of consumer-grade items across categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. After curating top offers on iPhones and smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Suppose you have been scouring deals for a good smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket. In that case, you may be able to take advantage of discounts, exchange offers, and other benefits on smartphones for under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale.

Handsets from top brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, Honor, and Realme are currently being sold at considerably lower prices. A notable deal is live on the OnePlus 11R. With a launch price of Rs. 39,999, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale, inclusive of all the offers. In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Those not looking to make the full payment at the time of purchase can also leverage easy and flexible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions.

Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus 11R Rs. 39,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Honor 200 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 6T Rs. 33,999 Rs. 25,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 4 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rs. 74,999 Rs. 25,749 Buy Now
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Limited AI Features
Read detailed iQOO Z9s Pro 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T

  • Good
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • HDR10 and Dolby vision support
  • IP65 rating for dust and water
  • Bad
  • Rear panel is dust and smudge magnet
  • Plenty of bloatware and third-party apps
  • Sub-par ultra-wide camera
  • Video recording quality isn't great
Read detailed Realme GT 6T review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Honor 200

Honor 200

  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
