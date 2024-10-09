Amazon Great Indian Festival brings lucrative deals and other offers on a wide range of smartphones.
Buyers can take advantage of discounts, exchange offers, and other benefits on handsets from various brands.
Here are the top 5 unmissable smartphone offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
1. iPhone 13 - This smartphone was launched at Rs. 79,900 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 40,249.
2. OnePlus 12R - OnePlus 12R which launched at Rs. 45,999 and is currently listed at Rs. 40,999 on Amazon.
3. Motorola Razr 50 - This foldable smartphone can be purchased for just Rs. 49,999 against its MRP of Rs. 74,999.
4. Xiaomi 14 - Xiaomi 14 has a list price of Rs. 59,999 but is available for Rs. 47,999 during Amazon sale.
5. Realme 70x 5G - Realme's smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs. 10,999 against its MRP of Rs. 17,999.