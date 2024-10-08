Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Smartphone Offers During the Sale You Shouldn’t Miss

SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2024 19:42 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Smartphone Offers During the Sale You Shouldn’t Miss

OnePlus 12R (pictured) was launched in India in January this year

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 27
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMIs on select payment options
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 kicked off in India on September 27, offering exciting deals to all users. Shoppers can find a wide range of electronics, from personal gadgets to home entertainment systems and large appliances, at attractive discounted prices. Additionally, many products can be purchased at even lower effective prices thanks to extra savings like bank offers, exchange deals, coupon discounts, and more. For example, SBI debit and credit card holders can enjoy an instant 10 percent discount, making the sale even more rewarding.

Some payment methods may offer buyers the advantage of no-cost EMI options, making purchases even more affordable. Please note that all offers are subject to terms and conditions. Below are some of the best smartphone deals you should explore during the ongoing sale.

One of the most popular deals during the ongoing Amazon sale is on the base iPhone 13, which launched at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB option. During the sale, it is available at Rs. 42,999, over which customers can get bank and exchange offers as well as EMI options starting at Rs. 2,105.

Another good deal you can explore is the OnePlus 12R with 16GB + 256GB storage, which launched at Rs. 45,999 and is currently listed at Rs. 40,999 on Amazon. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers on select cards on top of the discount. The 8GB + 128GB option of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was unveiled at Rs. 19,999. During the ongoing sale, including coupon discounts and cashback offers, the phone can be purchased at the lowest possible price of Rs. 16,499.

Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 40,499 Buy Now
OnePlus 12R Rs. 45,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M05 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs. 11,499 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 70X 5G Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Redmi 13C 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Poco C65 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Reportedly Working on Inline Image Editing Capability for Gemini

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Smartphone Offers During the Sale You Shouldn’t Miss
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  3. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  5. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  6. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  7. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  8. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  9. Here's How Meta's Hyperscape Turns Phone Cameras into Metaverse Portals
  10. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7c 4G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 685 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Inline Image Editing Capability for Gemini
  3. Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen
  4. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
  6. How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained
  7. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Company's Festive Sale
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9; Deals and Offers Teased
  9. Vodafone Partners With Google to Promote AI Phones and Services
  10. Apple Intelligence Features Will Reportedly Not Deliver ‘Serious AI’ Performance Till 2027
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »