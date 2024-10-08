Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 kicked off in India on September 27, offering exciting deals to all users. Shoppers can find a wide range of electronics, from personal gadgets to home entertainment systems and large appliances, at attractive discounted prices. Additionally, many products can be purchased at even lower effective prices thanks to extra savings like bank offers, exchange deals, coupon discounts, and more. For example, SBI debit and credit card holders can enjoy an instant 10 percent discount, making the sale even more rewarding.

Some payment methods may offer buyers the advantage of no-cost EMI options, making purchases even more affordable. Please note that all offers are subject to terms and conditions. Below are some of the best smartphone deals you should explore during the ongoing sale.

One of the most popular deals during the ongoing Amazon sale is on the base iPhone 13, which launched at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB option. During the sale, it is available at Rs. 42,999, over which customers can get bank and exchange offers as well as EMI options starting at Rs. 2,105.

Another good deal you can explore is the OnePlus 12R with 16GB + 256GB storage, which launched at Rs. 45,999 and is currently listed at Rs. 40,999 on Amazon. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers on select cards on top of the discount. The 8GB + 128GB option of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was unveiled at Rs. 19,999. During the ongoing sale, including coupon discounts and cashback offers, the phone can be purchased at the lowest possible price of Rs. 16,499.

Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.