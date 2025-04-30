Amazon on Wednesday launched a refreshed version of the Kindle Paperwhite in India.
Priced at Rs. 16,999, here are its top 5 features:
Kindle Paperwhite now features a larger 7-inch e-ink screen which offers the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle to date.
It is claimed to deliver up to 25 percent faster page turns, powered by a dual-core processor with 16GB of storage.
Users can switch between light and dark modes depending on the conditions they're reading in.
Its battery life can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge and it gets a USB Type-C port for charging.
The new Kindle Paperwhite is claimed to have a waterproof design.