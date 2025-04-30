Amazon on Wednesday launched a refreshed version of the Kindle Paperwhite in India with new features. The e-reader now features a larger 7-inch e-ink screen said to deliver the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle to date. Powered by a dual-core processor, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite can offer up to 25 percent faster page turns without having a negative impact on the battery life. Notably, this model was launched globally in October 2024, alongside the Kindle Scribe, Colorsoft Signature Edition, and the entry-level Kindle; and is now making its way to the Indian market.

Kindle Paperwhite Price in India, Availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of onboard storage is priced in India at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in a single black colourway and can be purchased via the Amazon India website.

Customers can also buy cases for the e-book reader in black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink colour options, priced at Rs. 1,999.

Kindle Paperwhite Specifications

The Kindle Paperwhite is equipped with a 7-inch e-ink display comprising 12 white LEDs and 13 Amber LEDs, and a 300 pixels per inch (ppi) pixel density. It is said to have a new oxide thin-film transistor for delivering an improved contrast ratio. Amazon says its new reader has narrower borders which provides more screen real estate and a larger screen-to-body ratio. In terms of dimensions, it measures 127.5 x 176.7 x 7.8mm and weighs 211 g. The new e-reader is said to be the thinnest Kindle Paperwhite yet.

As per the company, the e-book reader is powered by a new dual-core processor that is said to result in 25 percent faster page turns and an improved keyword-touch response. Amazon has equipped the Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of onboard storage. Users can also switch between light and dark modes depending on their preferences and the conditions they're reading in, such as under direct sunlight or in dimly lit scenarios.

The Kindle Paperwhite is claimed to have a waterproof design. Amazon says its battery life can last up to three months (or 12 weeks) on a single charge. The e-book reader comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.