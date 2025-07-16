Best Camera Smartphones Under
rs. 30,000

Many smartphones in this segment are equipped with telephoto cameras

Realme GT 6

Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use. Good primary and telephoto cameras

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

 50-meapixel primary and ultrawide cameras, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera

OnePlus Nord 4

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

There are two 50-megapixel cameras (primary and optical with 3x zoom) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

