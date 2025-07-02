Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 (July 2025): Moto Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Realme GT 6 and More

Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 (July 2025): Moto Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Realme GT 6 and More

Here are the best camera focused smartphones under the Rs. 30,000 mark that you can buy in July 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2025 12:00 IST
Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 (July 2025): Moto Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Realme GT 6 and More

If cameras are a priority, you might want to consider the Nothing Phone 3a Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • You can pick from a handful of reliable phones under Rs. 30,000 in India
  • Some of these smartphones are equipped with telephoto cameras
  • The OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India
Advertisement

Most smartphones under the Rs. 30,000 mark are designed to offer a couple of notable specifications in the price segment, without cutting too many corners like handsets under the Rs. 20,000 mark. These handsets either focus on camera quality or offering sub-flagship performance. If you're thinking of purchasing a smartphone under Rs. 30,000 in India, you can pick from a wide range of options. However, only a few models stand out with a good balance of CPU and camera performance, as well as reliable battery life.

We've compiled a list of some of the best camera-focused smartphones under Rs. 30,000 that you can buy in July 2025. You can consider midrange smartphones from Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and other brands. Don't forget to read our reviews of these smartphones, to see how their cameras performed in various scenarios.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

If you want a camera focused smartphone that doesn't underperform in the CPU department, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is worth considering under the Rs. 30,000 mark. It sports a bright pOLED screen that is Pantone-validated for colour accuracy. It also has 50-meapixel primary and ultrawide cameras, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel front facing camera.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 90W via the USB Type-C port. However, it also supports 15W wireless charging, which is handy. The handset also has a MIL-STD-810H durability certification, Gorilla Glass 7i display protection, and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.edge 60 pro motorola

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch pOLED, 1220×2712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme (4nm)
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (OIS, f/1.8), 50-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.0), 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.0), 4K video support
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wired
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, NavIC

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India was set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant, back in May. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 33,999. The handset comes in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colourways. It is sold in India via Flipkart and the company's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Unlike the other phones in this list, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has the most unconventional design with a transparent back and Glyph Interface (for notifications) with 26 addressable zones. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM, which should be able to handle heavy multitasking and support for built-in AI features. However, it is equipped with UFS 2.2 storage, which is slower than the other phones in this list.

There are two 50-megapixel cameras (primary and optical with 3x zoom) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Phone 3a Pro also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired charging support. The phone also has an IP64 rating. It runs on Nothing OS 3 which is based on Android 15.nothing phone 3a pro 9 gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 × 2392 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 710 GPU
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.9, OIS, dual pixel PDAF), 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (120˚)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.2), 4K video support
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 50W wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 31,999. You can also get the top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs. 33,999. 

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 is one of the first phones to be equipped with a metal frame made from aluminium, and it has a slim 8mm profile. There's a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone runs on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, and it supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and you can use the 16-megapixel selfie camera to record 1080p video. This handset is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, and it ships with a 100W SuperVOOC charger. It has an IP65 rating, and it features stereo speakers, along with an IR transmitter.oneplus nord 4 review ndtv rear2

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 1240 × 2772 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 732 GPU
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, 128GB (UFS 3.1), Up to 256GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.8, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2) 
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel (f/2.4), 1080p video at 30fps
  • Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC, IR transmitter

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at Rs. 29,999, for the 8GB + 128GB base model. It is also sold in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations that cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. You can purchase it in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Last year's Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Exynos 1480 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Unlike some other phones in this list, the phone doesn't have a telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K videos.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, which is slower than other phones in this list. There's also no support for wireless charging. This handset has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection. The Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with stereo speakers.samung galaxy a55 review ndtv design

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 1,080×2,340 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 1480 (4nm), Xclipse 530 GPU
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.8, OIS), 12-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2), 5-megapixel macro (f/2.4)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel (f/2.2), 4K video support
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A55 price in India was set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, and the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants debuted at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It comes in Ice Blue and Navy colourways. You can purchase the phone for around Rs. 25,000 in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme GT 6

Another midrange handset from last year, the Realme GT 6 features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and it sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with support for HDR content. It is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset also offers support for Realme's AI-powered features.

There's a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5  sensor and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel  ultrawide shooter. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with 4K video recording support. Its 5,500mAh battery can be charged at 120W using a SuperVOOC charger that ships in the box. It also has an IP65 rating, and features stereo speakers.realme gt 6 review ndtv main

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2780 × 1264 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 6000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 735 GPU
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 (f/1.7, OIS), 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto (f/2.0, 3x zoom, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 (f/2.5), 4K video support
  • Battery: 5500mAh, 120W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC, IR transmitter

Realme GT 6 Price in India

The Realme GT 6 launched at Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB+256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants were priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. It is currently available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways, starting at Rs. 27,999 via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, OnePlus Nord 4, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Realme GT 6
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits
OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip

Related Stories

Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 (July 2025): Moto Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Realme GT 6 and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a Large 8,000mAh Battery
  3. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  4. Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Glyph Matrix, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  9. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: All Premium, Just Not Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses May Debut as ‘Meta Celeste’ With Built-in Mini Game; Design Leaked
  2. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on July 14 in Three Colour Options
  3. Coros Pace 3, Other Models Affected by Flaw That Lets Malicious Users Access Data, Snoop on Notifications
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. X to Reportedly Use AI Agents to Write Community Notes In a Bid to Scale the Programme
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Name Appears in Alleged Third-Party Case Listing Alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7
  7. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,200mAh Battery
  8. Threads Rolls Out DMs With Message Controls, Inbox Filters for Users Aged 18 and Above
  9. Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors Powered by Google TV to Launch in India on July 7
  10. Nothing Headphone 1 Launched in India With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life, Transparent Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »