Most smartphones under the Rs. 30,000 mark are designed to offer a couple of notable specifications in the price segment, without cutting too many corners like handsets under the Rs. 20,000 mark. These handsets either focus on camera quality or offering sub-flagship performance. If you're thinking of purchasing a smartphone under Rs. 30,000 in India, you can pick from a wide range of options. However, only a few models stand out with a good balance of CPU and camera performance, as well as reliable battery life.

We've compiled a list of some of the best camera-focused smartphones under Rs. 30,000 that you can buy in July 2025. You can consider midrange smartphones from Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and other brands. Don't forget to read our reviews of these smartphones, to see how their cameras performed in various scenarios.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

If you want a camera focused smartphone that doesn't underperform in the CPU department, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is worth considering under the Rs. 30,000 mark. It sports a bright pOLED screen that is Pantone-validated for colour accuracy. It also has 50-meapixel primary and ultrawide cameras, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel front facing camera.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 90W via the USB Type-C port. However, it also supports 15W wireless charging, which is handy. The handset also has a MIL-STD-810H durability certification, Gorilla Glass 7i display protection, and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch pOLED, 1220×2712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme (4nm)

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (OIS, f/1.8), 50-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.0), 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.0), 4K video support

Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wired

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, NavIC

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India was set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant, back in May. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 33,999. The handset comes in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colourways. It is sold in India via Flipkart and the company's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Unlike the other phones in this list, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has the most unconventional design with a transparent back and Glyph Interface (for notifications) with 26 addressable zones. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM, which should be able to handle heavy multitasking and support for built-in AI features. However, it is equipped with UFS 2.2 storage, which is slower than the other phones in this list.

There are two 50-megapixel cameras (primary and optical with 3x zoom) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Phone 3a Pro also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired charging support. The phone also has an IP64 rating. It runs on Nothing OS 3 which is based on Android 15.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 × 2392 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 710 GPU

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.9, OIS, dual pixel PDAF), 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (120˚)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.2), 4K video support

Battery: 5000mAh, 50W wired charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 31,999. You can also get the top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs. 33,999.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 is one of the first phones to be equipped with a metal frame made from aluminium, and it has a slim 8mm profile. There's a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone runs on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, and it supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and you can use the 16-megapixel selfie camera to record 1080p video. This handset is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, and it ships with a 100W SuperVOOC charger. It has an IP65 rating, and it features stereo speakers, along with an IR transmitter.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 1240 × 2772 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 732 GPU

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, 128GB (UFS 3.1), Up to 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.8, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2)

Front Camera: 16-megapixel (f/2.4), 1080p video at 30fps

Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SuperVOOC wired charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC, IR transmitter

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at Rs. 29,999, for the 8GB + 128GB base model. It is also sold in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations that cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. You can purchase it in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Last year's Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Exynos 1480 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Unlike some other phones in this list, the phone doesn't have a telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K videos.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, which is slower than other phones in this list. There's also no support for wireless charging. This handset has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection. The Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with stereo speakers.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 1,080×2,340 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1480 (4nm), Xclipse 530 GPU

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main (f/1.8, OIS), 12-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2), 5-megapixel macro (f/2.4)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel (f/2.2), 4K video support

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A55 price in India was set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, and the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants debuted at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It comes in Ice Blue and Navy colourways. You can purchase the phone for around Rs. 25,000 in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme GT 6

Another midrange handset from last year, the Realme GT 6 features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and it sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with support for HDR content. It is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset also offers support for Realme's AI-powered features.

There's a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with 4K video recording support. Its 5,500mAh battery can be charged at 120W using a SuperVOOC charger that ships in the box. It also has an IP65 rating, and features stereo speakers.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2780 × 1264 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 6000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 735 GPU

RAM & Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 (f/1.7, OIS), 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto (f/2.0, 3x zoom, OIS), 8-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 (f/2.5), 4K video support

Battery: 5500mAh, 120W SuperVOOC wired charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, NFC, IR transmitter

Realme GT 6 Price in India

The Realme GT 6 launched at Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB+256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants were priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. It is currently available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways, starting at Rs. 27,999 via Flipkart.