If you're looking for new gaming smartphone under Rs. 30,000, here's a comprehensive list of the top phones you can go for.
These are in a niche category of devices which are built for delivering the maximum fun.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
1. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G
Powering it is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
2. iQOO Neo 10R
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
3. Poco X7 Pro
The phone gets a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
4. OnePlus Nord 4
Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro