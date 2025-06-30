The popularity of gaming phones has been on the rise in recent years. While you can indeed go and get a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck to enjoy gaming on the go, why get a dedicated portable gaming console when you're already carrying a powerful device in your pocket - your smartphone. Gaming smartphones are in a niche category of devices which are built for delivering the maximum fun, helped by dedicated performance modes, great haptics, efficient thermals, and snazzy designs. Although high-end phones such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are generally considered the best for all use cases including gaming, they also command an exorbitant price tag.

However, you don't really need to spend a fortune. Mobile chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek have come very far in very little time, which means even non-premium gaming phones can be your ideal companion for playing games on the go.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have curated a list of the best gaming phones under Rs. 30,000 in India.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

The newest option on our list is the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G. It comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

On the rear panel, Infinix has equipped the GT 30 Pro 5G with a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and RGB lighting. The latter is said to react to in-game events, charging status, and calls. Further, there are several AI-backed features to improve the gaming performance, such as Xboost AI, Esports Mode, ZoneTouch Master, and AI Image Stabilisation. The phone also comes with GT shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate.

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There's also a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 S.(Storage)

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based XOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways and can be purchased via Flipkart and Infinix's official store.

iQOO Neo 10R

The iQOO Neo 10R is yet another handset which is a good choice for gamers. It sports a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It is claimed to deliver a stable 90 frames per second (fps) for up to five hours. There's also a 6,043mm square vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation during long gaming sessions. The phone comes with gaming features like Ultra Game Mode, built-in fps meter, 4D Game Vibration, and AI Game Voice Changer.

In the camera department, it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The iQOO Neo 10R packs a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 4.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,400mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India

The price of iQOO Neo 10R in India begins at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

The phone is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options via Amazon and iQOO India e-store.

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro is the higher-priced offering in the X-series lineup. The smartphone sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor under the hood, complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro has been equipped with a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W HyperCharge.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 20-megapixel

Battery: 6,550mAh, 90W

Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C

Poco X7 Pro Price in India

Poco X7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration which is priced at Rs. 29,999. The handset is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways via Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord 4

While it is not exactly advertised as a gaming smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4 is still a good option to consider under Rs. 30,000 in India. It comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord 4 with an X-axis linear motor which delivers enhanced haptics during gaming.

In the camera department, the handset carries a dual rear camera setup which houses a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The OnePlus Nord 4 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W

Operating System: Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

OnePlus Nord 4 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB variants cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

The smartphone is offered in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight colour options and is available for purchase via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro sports a a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is the first ‘Pro' model in the company's non-flagship lineup. Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nothing has equipped the Phone 3a Pro with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, forming the triple rear camera unit. It also gets a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 50W

Operating System: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, coupled with 256GB of onboard storage, cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is offered in Black and Grey colour options and sold through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores.