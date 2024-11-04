Samsung has announced limited-period offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a launch price of Rs. 1,64,999 while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 price begins at Rs. 1,09,999.
Consumers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get it for as low as Rs. 1,44,999 along with a 24 months no-cost EMI.
Meanwhile, those interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get the device at just Rs. 89,999 with 24 months no-cost EMI.
There are EMI options starting as low as Rs. 2,500 for Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Rs. 4,028 for Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance at Rs. 999 for a limited period.