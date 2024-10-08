Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 Announced

Image Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale will start in India on October 9.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gadgets, home entertainment items, and large appliances will be offered with lucrative discounts.

Image Credit: Realme

Flipkart has teased the deals that will be offered during the upcoming Big Shopping Utsav sale.

Image Credit:Unsaplsh

iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2a, and Motorola G85 5G are tipped to get big discounts.

Image Credit:Unsplash

CMF Phone 1 with 6GB + 128GB storage will be available for as low as Rs. 12,499.

Image Credit:Nothing

Meanwhile, the Oppo K12x 5G can be bought at the lowest price of Rs. 11,844.

Image Credit: Oppo

Image Credit:Flipkart