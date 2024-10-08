Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale will start in India on October 9.
Gadgets, home entertainment items, and large appliances will be offered with lucrative discounts.
Flipkart has teased the deals that will be offered during the upcoming Big Shopping Utsav sale.
iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2a, and Motorola G85 5G are tipped to get big discounts.
CMF Phone 1 with 6GB + 128GB storage will be available for as low as Rs. 12,499.
Meanwhile, the Oppo K12x 5G can be bought at the lowest price of Rs. 11,844.