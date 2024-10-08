Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale will start in India soon. An official microsite has confirmed the dates of the sale, where a wide range of products like personal gadgets, home entertainment items, and large appliances will be offered with lucrative discounts. With additional benefits like exchange offers or coupon discounts over the already discounted rates, buyers can get an item at lower effective prices. Customers of select banks will be eligible for more offers and they can get no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods.

Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale: Deals and Offers Teased

An official microsite confirms that the Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 sale will begin on October 9. A banner on the Flipkart mobile app reveals that the sale will last through October 13.

As part of the sale, Axis Bank, BOBCARD, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank users can get an instant 10 percent discount. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can get 5 percent of cashback on certain purchases. Customers may avail of no-cost EMI options and credit benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh through the Flipkart Pay Later payment option.

The e-commerce site has teased some of the deals that will be offered during the upcoming Big Shopping Utsav sale. Smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Vivo and more will be offered at considerably lower rates than their usual prices. Notably, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+, Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2a, and Motorola G85 5G are teased to get big discounts.

Although the deal prices for most handsets are still under wraps, an official banner on the app confirms that the CMF Phone 1 with 6GB + 128GB storage will be available for as low as Rs. 12,499 inclusive of all offers. Meanwhile, the Oppo K12x 5G can be bought at the lowest price of Rs. 11,844.

Buyers will be able to get personal electronic items like smartwatches, tablets, and laptops as well as large appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioning units and more with up to 80 percent discount during the upcoming sale.

