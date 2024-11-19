Google Play Best Apps of 2024

Google has announced its annual list of top apps on the Play Store in India.

The awards focus on apps that have a practical and user-centric design at their centre.

Here are the company's top picks for users in India:

1. Best App & Best for Fun

Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist (Hey Alle)

2. Best Multi-device App

WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp LLC)

3. Best for Personal Growth

Headlyne: Daily News with AI

4. Best Everyday Essential

Fold: Expense Tracker

5. Best for Watches

Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker

6. Best for Large Screens

Sony LIV: Sports & Entmt

