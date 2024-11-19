Google Play Best Apps of 2024

Google has announced its annual list of top apps on the Play Store in India.
The awards focus on apps that have a practical and user-centric design at their centre.
Here are the company's top picks for users in India:
1. Best App & Best for Fun
Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist (Hey Alle)
2. Best Multi-device App
WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp LLC)
3. Best for Personal Growth
Headlyne: Daily News with AI
4. Best Everyday Essential
Fold: Expense Tracker
5. Best for Watches
Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker
6. Best for Large Screens
Sony LIV: Sports & Entmt