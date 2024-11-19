Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Best of 2024: Indus Battle Royale, WhatsApp Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Google Play Best of 2024: Indus Battle Royale, WhatsApp Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Alle was awarded the Best App of the year in India by Google Play.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 11:51 IST
Google Play Best of 2024: Indus Battle Royale, WhatsApp Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google has revealed the top apps and games on the Play Store in India in 2024

Highlights
  • Google Play has announced its annual Best of 2024 apps and games awards
  • Indus Battle Royale picked up the 'Best Made in India' award
  • Google selected WhatsApp for the Best Multi-device app title
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday announced its annual list of top games and apps on the Play Store in India. The Google Play Best of 2024 awards focus on apps that have a practical and user-centric design at their centre, developed by Indian developers for niche audiences. The company highlights the advancements made across sectors such as personalised news, fashion styling, social gaming, and smart expense tracking, courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI).

Alle, Indus Battle Royale, Squad Busters, WhatsApp, and Sony LIV are some of Google Play's Best of 2024 apps and games in India. Read on to know more about the company's top picks for users in India.

Google Play's Best of 2024 Apps and Games

In a blog post, Google Play detailed that its Best App of the year title in India has been awarded to Alle, an app developed for self-styling which leverages AI and provides features such as personalised outfit ideas, expert advice, virtual try-ons, and instant outfit feedback. Along with Best App, it was also bestowed with the Best for Fun award.

“We noticed that the recent developments in Gen AI, combined with evolving consumer preferences for visual inspirational content, will create a massive opportunity to reimagine & rebuild how people discover and shop for fashion. This realization led us to start Alle[...]” said Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Alle

google play best app Google Play

Top Apps and Games in the Google Play Best of 2024 List
Photo Credit: Google

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app with over 2 billion active monthly users in more than 180 countries, bagged the Best Multi-device App award by the search giant. As part of the Google Play Best of 2024 India list, the company also awarded apps developed for larger screens, with Sony LIV taking the title. Baby Daybook was chosen in the Best for Watches category, while Rise: Habit List was the Best Hidden Gem of the year.

According to Google, Squad Busters was the Best Game and the Best Multiplayer of the year, while Indus Battle Royale took home the Best Made in India title. Meanwhile, Clash of Clans was Google's Best Multi-device Game, Yes, Your Grace won the Best Story award, and Bloom - A puzzle adventure was selected for the Best Indie category. After its return to the Google Play Store last year, Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (also known as BGMI) won the Best Ongoing award as part of Google Play's Best of 2024 in Games list.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Play, Google Play Best of 2024, Top Android Apps, Top Android Games
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Laptop Reportedly in the Works With High-End Specifications

Related Stories

Google Play Best of 2024: Indus Battle Royale, WhatsApp Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  2. Vivo May Launch Vivo V50 Series and This Other Smartphone Soon
  3. Google Is Reportedly Working on a High-End Pixel Laptop
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  5. Realme 14X Could Launch in December in These Colour Options
  6. Samsung's XR Glasses Will Share Features With Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: Report
  7. CCI Imposes Rs 213 Crore Penalty on Meta; Firm Plans to Appeal Decision
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S20 Series Pre-Reservations Begin as Vivo S20 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Surfaces on Geekbench
  2. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options and Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. Asus ROG Phone 9 Achieves Highest AnTuTu Benchmark Score to Date Ahead of Global Launch
  4. Apple Said to Offer $100 Million to Undo Indonesia iPhone 16 Ban
  5. DOJ Said to Push Google to Sell Chrome to Break Search Monopoly
  6. Google Play Best of 2024: Indus Battle Royale, WhatsApp Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  7. Google Pixel Laptop Reportedly in the Works With High-End Specifications
  8. CCI Imposes Rs 213 Crore Penalty on Meta; Firm Plans to Appeal Decision
  9. Realme 14X Said to Launch in December in Three Colourways, Three RAM and Storage Configurations
  10. Samsung’s New ISOCELL ALoP Camera Technology Could Result in Slimmer Camera Bumps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »