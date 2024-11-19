Google on Tuesday announced its annual list of top games and apps on the Play Store in India. The Google Play Best of 2024 awards focus on apps that have a practical and user-centric design at their centre, developed by Indian developers for niche audiences. The company highlights the advancements made across sectors such as personalised news, fashion styling, social gaming, and smart expense tracking, courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI).

Alle, Indus Battle Royale, Squad Busters, WhatsApp, and Sony LIV are some of Google Play's Best of 2024 apps and games in India. Read on to know more about the company's top picks for users in India.

Google Play's Best of 2024 Apps and Games

In a blog post, Google Play detailed that its Best App of the year title in India has been awarded to Alle, an app developed for self-styling which leverages AI and provides features such as personalised outfit ideas, expert advice, virtual try-ons, and instant outfit feedback. Along with Best App, it was also bestowed with the Best for Fun award.

“We noticed that the recent developments in Gen AI, combined with evolving consumer preferences for visual inspirational content, will create a massive opportunity to reimagine & rebuild how people discover and shop for fashion. This realization led us to start Alle[...]” said Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Alle

Top Apps and Games in the Google Play Best of 2024 List

Photo Credit: Google

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app with over 2 billion active monthly users in more than 180 countries, bagged the Best Multi-device App award by the search giant. As part of the Google Play Best of 2024 India list, the company also awarded apps developed for larger screens, with Sony LIV taking the title. Baby Daybook was chosen in the Best for Watches category, while Rise: Habit List was the Best Hidden Gem of the year.

According to Google, Squad Busters was the Best Game and the Best Multiplayer of the year, while Indus Battle Royale took home the Best Made in India title. Meanwhile, Clash of Clans was Google's Best Multi-device Game, Yes, Your Grace won the Best Story award, and Bloom - A puzzle adventure was selected for the Best Indie category. After its return to the Google Play Store last year, Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (also known as BGMI) won the Best Ongoing award as part of Google Play's Best of 2024 in Games list.