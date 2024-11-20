Google Play Best Games of 2024

Image Credit: Google

Google has announced its annual list of top games on the Play Store in India.

Image Credit: Google

The company claims India boasts the world's second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Here are the Google Play Best Games of 2024:

Image Credit: Google

1. Best Game of 2024 & Best Multiplier

Squad Busters

Image Credit: Google Play Store

2. Best Multi-device Game

Clash of Clans

Image Credit: Google Play Store

3. Best Pick Up and Play

Bullet Echo India

Image Credit: Google Play Store

4. Best Indie

Bloom - a puzzle adventure

Image Credit: Google Play Store

5. Best Story

Yes, Your Grace

Image Credit: Google Play Store

6. Best Ongoing

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image Credit: Google Play Store

7. Best Made in India

Indus Battle Royale Mobile

Image Credit: Google Play Store

8. Best on Play Pass

Zombie Sniper War 3 - Fire FPS

Image Credit: Google Play Store

9. Best for Google Play Games on PC

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

Image Credit: Google Play Store

Image Credit: Google