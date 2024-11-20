Google has announced its annual list of top games on the Play Store in India.
The company claims India boasts the world's second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads.
Here are the Google Play Best Games of 2024:
1. Best Game of 2024 & Best Multiplier
Squad Busters
2. Best Multi-device Game
Clash of Clans
3. Best Pick Up and Play
Bullet Echo India
4. Best Indie
Bloom - a puzzle adventure
5. Best Story
Yes, Your Grace
6. Best Ongoing
Battlegrounds Mobile India
7. Best Made in India
Indus Battle Royale Mobile
8. Best on Play Pass
Zombie Sniper War 3 - Fire FPS
9. Best for Google Play Games on PC
Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures