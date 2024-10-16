JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 4G feature phones have been launched at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.
They boast of Jio services such as JioPay integration, live TV services, and unlimited voice calling with recharge plans.
JioBharat V3 and V4 can be purchased at Rs. 1,099 on Amazon, JioMart, and other offline stores.
JioBharat V3 has been introduced as a style-centric option.
JioBharat V4 focuses on delivering usability to users.
Both phones come with JioTV, JioPay Jio Cinema and Jio Chat apps.
Users can take advantage of Rs. 123 prepaid recharge plan to get unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data.