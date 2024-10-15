Technology News
JioBharat V3 and V4 4G Feature Phones With JioPay Integration Launched in India: Price, Features

The JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones come with a JioChat app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 14:40 IST
JioBharat V3 and V4 4G Feature Phones With JioPay Integration Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

JioBharat V3 and V4 will be available for purchase on JioMart, Amazon and offline stores

Highlights
  • JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones come with a 1,000mAh battery
  • Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calling prepaid packs
  • The 4G feature phones also come with JioChat and JioTV support
Reliance Jio launched its latest 4G feature phones dubbed JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 in India on Tuesday. With their introduction, the company claims to ensure that 2G users in the country can experience 4G services at an affordable price. The 4G feature phones boast an exclusive suite of Jio services such as JioPay integration which facilitates UPI payments, live TV services, and unlimited voice calling with select recharge plans.

JioBharat V3 and V4 Price in India

JioBharat V3 and V4 price in India starts at Rs. 1,099. The Jio Platforms subsidiary says its new 4G feature phones will be available for purchase on Amazon, JioMart, and other offline stores shortly.

Users can take advantage of the Rs. 123 per month prepaid recharge plan to enjoy unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data.

JioBharat V3 and V4 Features

Reliance Jio says its new JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones build upon the success of the JioBharat V2, which it introduced last year. The JioBharat V3 has been introduced as a style-centric option whereas the V4 model focuses on delivering usability. Both phones are equipped with a 1,000mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 128GB, and support for 23 Indian languages.

The company also provides access to the JioTV app, which enables streaming of over 455 live TV channels across categories such as entertainment, kids and news. The entire Jio Cinema library of shows and films is also available on the JioBharat V3 and V4. The 4G feature phones come with JioChat support, which is said to allow users to stay connected with their loved ones courtesy of unlimited voice messaging, photo sharing, and group messaging options.

Reliance Jio's latest JioBharat V3 and V4 feature phones also come with the JioPay app, providing UPI integration and an in-built soundbox feature which can read transactions out loud.

Further reading: JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4, JioBharat V3 price in India, JioBharat V4 price in India, JioBharat V3 specifications, JioBharat V4 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
JioBharat V3 and V4 4G Feature Phones With JioPay Integration Launched in India: Price, Features
