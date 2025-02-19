iPhone SE 4 Rumours: Everything We Know

Apple is widely believed to be preparing to launch the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) as the successor to its 2022 model today.
It may be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is considerably larger than the 4.7-inch LCD panel on its predcessor
It is also expected to feature an all-screen design, with a display notch, just like the iPhone 14.
However, it will have one noticeable difference — a single rear camera with an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor.
The handset could feature an Action Button instead of Apple's mute switch, and a USB Type-C port instead of the older Lightning connector.
The iPhone 16E is also expected to arrive with a more powerful A18 chip which may bring support for Apple Intelligence features.
Rumours suggest Apple could also introduce its first in-house 5G modem on the upcoming handset.