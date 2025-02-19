iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far

Apple announced last week that it will launch a new product on February 19 — that's today — and the firm is widely believed to be preparing to launch the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) as the successor to its 2022 model. While the company has yet to announce any plans for a new smartphone, recent reports suggest that Apple's next affordable iPhone will arrive with several hardware upgrades, including a larger display, a faster Apple chip, and support for Face ID. It is also expected to offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone SE 4/ iPhone 16E Launch: Will There Be a Livestream?

Unlike previous Apple events, Apple has yet to announce when it will unveil its next product, which is expected to arrive as the iPhone SE 4 (or the iPhone 16E) on Wednesday. It's worth considering that the launch of the company's upcoming smartphone might not be streamed live, like the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac models that were unveiled last year.

iPhone SE Series Popularity Over the Years

According to details shared by Counterpoint Senior Analyst Varun Mishra, the iPhone SE series has been Apple's affordable gateway into the company's ecosystem since it was introduced in 2016. The first (2016) and second (2020) versions of the smartphone were popular among users with a 10 percent and 13 percent share of total iPhone sales, respectively.

However, the current iPhone SE (2022) model accounted for just 1 percent of total iPhone sales as of 2024, according to Counterpoint, which is a clear indicator that Apple would need to introduce a major refresh of its 'Special Edition' smartphone. Recent reports suggest that this is exactly what the company has in store for the upcoming model.

iPhone 16E or iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

Based on recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 (or the iPhone 16E) will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is considerably larger than the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the 2022 model. It is also expected to feature an all-screen design, with a display notch, just like the iPhone 14.

While the upcoming iPhone is expected to resemble the iPhone 14, with its glass and aluminium body, it will have one noticeable difference — a single rear camera with an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor. The handset is also expected to feature an Action Button instead of Apple's mute switch, and it will feature a USB Type-C port instead of the older Lightning connector.

The iPhone 16E is also expected to arrive with a more powerful A18 chip, while the iPhone 14 (like the current iPhone SE model) was equipped with the A15 Bionic processor. If this is the case, it is likely to offer support for Apple Intelligence features found on other models in the iPhone 16 series. Apple could also introduce it's first in-house 5G modem on the upcoming handset, according to reports.

iPhone 16E or iPhone SE 4?

Until a couple of months ago, it was believed that Apple's next affordable smartphone could arrive as the iPhone SE 4. However, recent reports suggest that the company could introduce the device as the iPhone 16E instead, as the handset has several specifications in common with the iPhone 16, such as an upgraded A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence, as well as the Action Button.

Other notable upgrades, such as the move to a 48-megapixel rear camera, the use of Face ID instead of Touch ID, and a 6.1-inch OLED display in place of the smaller 4.7-inch LCD screen, might also justify the rumoured change in branding to the iPhone 16E. The handset is also expected to offer support for MagSafe chargers and accessories, like other recent iPhone models.