The night sky in November will offer some striking sights, with multiple planets visible throughout the month.
Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will make prominent appearances with each offering unique characteristics.
Here's what to look out for and when, as these celestial bodies bring their unique glow to the evening sky.
1. Venus is the standout in the western sky this month, becoming more visible each evening.
By late November, this planet shines for nearly three hours after sunset, making it hard to miss as one of the brightest points in the sky.
2. Mars appears in the eastern sky during late evening hours, its orange-red glow becoming increasingly prominent as Earth moves closer to it.
By mid-November, Mars nearly doubles in brightness, standing out against nearby stars Castor and Pollux.
3. Jupiter rises in the east a couple of hours after sunset in early November, reaching higher points in the sky as the month goes on.
Its magnitude brightens in early December, peaking at the end of November when it sits near the Aldebaran and Hyades star cluster.
4. Saturn, nestled among the stars of Aquarius, takes its place high in the southern sky after nightfall.
It is slowly ending its retrograde phase on November 16, beginning its gradual descent from the night sky in the months ahead.
For skywatchers, November brings an excellent opportunity to enjoy these planetary sights, whether with a telescope or the naked eye.