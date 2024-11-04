November Night Sky 2024: Brightest Planets to Watch Out For

Image Credit: Unsplash

The night sky in November will offer some striking sights, with multiple planets visible throughout the month.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will make prominent appearances with each offering unique characteristics.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Here's what to look out for and when, as these celestial bodies bring their unique glow to the evening sky.

Image Credit: Unsplash

1. Venus is the standout in the western sky this month, becoming more visible each evening.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By late November, this planet shines for nearly three hours after sunset, making it hard to miss as one of the brightest points in the sky. 

Image Credit:NASA/APL/NRL

2. Mars appears in the eastern sky during late evening hours, its orange-red glow becoming increasingly prominent as Earth moves closer to it.

Image Credit: NASA/ESA/STScI

By mid-November, Mars nearly doubles in brightness, standing out against nearby stars Castor and Pollux.

Image Credit: Unsplash/NASA

3. Jupiter rises in the east a couple of hours after sunset in early November, reaching higher points in the sky as the month goes on.

Image Credit: Unsplash/NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Its magnitude brightens in early December, peaking at the end of November when it sits near the Aldebaran and Hyades star cluster.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL

4. Saturn, nestled among the stars of Aquarius, takes its place high in the southern sky after nightfall.

Image Credit:Unsplash/NASA

It is slowly ending its retrograde phase on November 16, beginning its gradual descent from the night sky in the months ahead.

Image Credit: NASA/ESA/STScI

For skywatchers, November brings an excellent opportunity to enjoy these planetary sights, whether with a telescope or the naked eye.

Image Credit: Unsplash

To read more about it
tap on the link below

Click Here

Image Credit: Unsplash