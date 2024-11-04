Technology News
November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?

Explore November's night sky with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn all visible in the evenings.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2024 14:00 IST
November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Pexels

Venus brightens the western evening sky throughout November

  • Venus shines brightly in the western sky throughout November.
  • Mars becomes more vibrant as Earth approaches its orbit this month.
  • Jupiter and Saturn offer stunning views in the evening hours.
The night sky in November will offer some striking sights, with multiple planets visible throughout the month. Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will make prominent appearances with each offering unique characteristics and timing for those looking to observe them. Here's what to look out for and when, as these celestial bodies bring their unique glow to the evening sky.

Venus: Bright Beacon in the Western Sky

Venus is the standout in the western sky this month, becoming more visible each evening. By late November, this planet shines for nearly three hours after sunset, making it hard to miss as one of the brightest points in the sky. Venus's position shifts eastward, passing near the Teapot constellation in Sagittarius on November 16. If you're out on November 4, watch for a thin crescent moon just below Venus shortly after sunset—an impressive pairing for the casual stargazer.

Mars: Fiery Presence Growing Brighter

Mars appears in the eastern sky during late evening hours, its orange-red glow becoming increasingly prominent as Earth moves closer to it. By mid-November, Mars nearly doubles in brightness, standing out against nearby stars Castor and Pollux. On November 20, around 10 p.m., the waning gibbous moon will be positioned to the left of Mars, creating a beautiful contrast. This makes it an ideal time to spot the planet if you're out for a late-night skywatch.

Jupiter: Shining Strong in the East

Jupiter rises in the east a couple of hours after sunset in early November, reaching higher points in the sky as the month goes on. This giant planet, accompanied by its bright moons, is easily visible through small telescopes. Jupiter's magnitude brightens as it approaches opposition with the Sun in early December, peaking at the end of November when it sits near the orange star Aldebaran and the Hyades star cluster.

Saturn: Rings in the Southern Sky

Saturn, nestled among the stars of Aquarius, takes its place high in the southern sky after nightfall. On November 10, telescope users may spot Saturn's rings tilted at their widest angle for the year. Saturn is slowly ending its retrograde phase on November 16, beginning its gradual descent from the night sky in the months ahead. The planet's steady, pale-yellow glow makes it a striking addition to November's celestial display.

For skywatchers, November brings an excellent opportunity to enjoy these planetary sights, whether with a telescope or the naked eye.

 

Further reading: planets, night sky, astronomy, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, stargazing, November
