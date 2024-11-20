Redmi A4 5G has been launched in India as one of the most affordable options in the 5G smartphone market.
Its price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration.
The smartphone was first showcased at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 in October.
It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and sports a 6.88-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handset gets a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery that can be charged at 18W.
It is available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colour options and can be purchased starting November 27.