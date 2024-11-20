Technology News
Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and will receive two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 12:35 IST
Redmi A4 5G is available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi A4 5G is equipped with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • The handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Redmi A4 5G features a 5,160mAh battery
Redmi A4 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as an affordable 5G smartphone under the Rs. 10,000 mark. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and sports a 6.88-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. It runs on Android 14, along with the company's HyperOS skin.

Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi A4 5G price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It also comes a 4GB+128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 9,499. It is available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colour options.

Customers can purchase the Redmi A4 5G via the company's website starting on November 27.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, and it will receive two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi A4 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an unspecified secondary camera. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

You get up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the Redmi A4 5G, which can be expanded to 1TB using a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi A4 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery that can be charged at 18W, using the charger that ships in the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 171.88x77.80x8.22mm and weighs 212.35g.

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Latest Tech News »