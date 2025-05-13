Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: 5 Things to Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is introduced as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.
Here are 5 things you need to know:
1. With a 5.8mm thickness, the Galaxy S25 Edge is one of Samsung's slimmest smartphones in years.
2. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
3. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip that powers the other Galaxy S25 models.
4. Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
5. The handset has a 3,900mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.